BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 TARGETEVERYONE AB (PUBL)
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA SEK 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EBITDA TARGET OF SEK 15 MILLION FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes