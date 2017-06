June 8 TARGOVAX ASA

* CONTEMPLATES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NEW SHARES

* NEW SHARES DIRECTED TOWARDS NORWEGIAN AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 175 - 225 MILLION

* NET PROCEEDS FROM PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE USED TO FINANCE FIVE ADDITIONAL DATA READ-OUTS FROM CLINICAL TRIALS THROUGH 2018, IN ADDITION TO THREE PLANNED DATA-READ OUTS IN H2 2017

* NET PROCEEDS WILL ALSO FINANCE SELECTIVE CMC DEVELOPMENT IN PREPARATION FOR FUTURE PIVOTAL CLINICAL STUDIES

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE DETERMINED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL BE DETERMINED THROUGH AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* BOOKBUILDING PERIOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL COMMENCE TODAY 8 JUNE 2017 AT 16:30 HOURS (CET) AND CLOSE ON 9 JUNE 2017 AT 08:00 HOURS (CET)