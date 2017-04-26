BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Tarjar Xairo SOCIMI:
* FY 2016 net sales 829,984 euros ($901,860) versus 302,011 euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit 242,245 euros versus 144,669 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2p4igff
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.