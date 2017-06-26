BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
June 26 Tasaki & Co Ltd
* Says it confirms the merger plan with a Tokyo-based company on June 26
* Says it will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 27
* Says previous news was disclosed on May 18
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ML5XbB
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing