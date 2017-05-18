May 18Tasaki & Co Ltd

* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based company, which has acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11 through takeover bid

* Says merger effective Aug. 1 and the company will be dissolved after the merger

* Says the company will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 27

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xJNesx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)