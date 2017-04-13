April 13 Taseko Mines Ltd:

* Taseko Mines Ltd says Q1 Gibraltar mine production of 41.3 million pounds of copper and 0.9 million pounds of molybdenum

* Taseko Mines Ltd says total sales for Q1 of 2017 were 40.8 million pounds of copper and 0.9 million pounds of molybdenum