BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 21 Taser International Inc:
* Taser International Inc - Kathy Trontell joins from Tesla as chief information officer
* Taser International Inc - Jason Hartford joins from GoPro as senior director of product management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.