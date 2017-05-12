BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Taste Holdings Ltd:
* Says FY loss per share is expected to be between 25.6 cents and 28.0 cents
* Says FY headline loss per share is expected to be between 24.0 cents and 25.9 cents
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.