GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 7 Tat Technologies Ltd
* TAT technologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 total revenue $ 25 million compared to $ 21.7 million in q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit