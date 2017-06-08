US STOCKS-Futures flat as oil prices remain under pressure
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
June 8 Tata Advanced Systems Ltd:
* Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems says delivery of crown and tailcone assembly for Indian configuration of CH-47F Chinook helicopter
* Parts will be delivered to Boeing for final assembly of 15 helicopters on delivery to Indian Air Force Source text:[Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) today announced the delivery of the first crown and tailcone assembly for the Indian configuration of the CH-47F Chinook helicopter. Manufactured by TASL in Hyderabad, the parts will be delivered to Boeing for final assembly of the 15 helicopters on delivery to the Indian Air Force.]
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the past years. Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its members.