Feb 22 Tata Advanced Systems:

* Tata Advanced Systems- subsidiary Nova Integrated Systems and India Ministry of Defence sign contract for surface surveillance radar project

* Tata Advanced Systems -project involves delivery, installation,commissioning of radar systems on indian navy vessels, delivery of simulators

* Tata Advanced Systems - NISL has partnered with terma A/S of Denmark on project to undertake manufacturing, integration, testing of radar system in India Source text - (bit.ly/2kYFCOe)