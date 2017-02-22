BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Feb 22 Tata Advanced Systems:
* Tata Advanced Systems- subsidiary Nova Integrated Systems and India Ministry of Defence sign contract for surface surveillance radar project
* Tata Advanced Systems -project involves delivery, installation,commissioning of radar systems on indian navy vessels, delivery of simulators
* Tata Advanced Systems - NISL has partnered with terma A/S of Denmark on project to undertake manufacturing, integration, testing of radar system in India
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago