US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 14 Tata Chemicals Ltd
* Says on March 11, co got CPCB notice directing co to shut plant operations at Haldia
* Co has made written representation to Central Pollution Control Board to rescind order
* Notice for shutdown due to alleged non-compliance with prescribed norms for liquid affluent discharge
* Co submitted reports of parallel samples drawn on same day as CPCB confirming compliance with prescribed norms by state PCB-approved lab
* Co submitted reports of independent labs approved by MOEF, West Bengal Pollution Control Board who confirmed levels are within norm Source text: bit.ly/2nzXNf3 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)