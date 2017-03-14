March 14 Tata Chemicals Ltd

* Says on March 11, co got CPCB notice directing co to shut plant operations at Haldia

* Co has made written representation to Central Pollution Control Board to rescind order

* Notice for shutdown due to alleged non-compliance with prescribed norms for liquid affluent discharge

* Co submitted reports of parallel samples drawn on same day as CPCB confirming compliance with prescribed norms by state PCB-approved lab

* Co submitted reports of independent labs approved by MOEF, West Bengal Pollution Control Board who confirmed levels are within norm