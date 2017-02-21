BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Feb 21 Tata Chemicals Ltd
* Says Haldia plant will remain shut from Feb 21
* Says shut down till April 15 on account of ammonia pipeline relocating project hook up and commissioning Source text: (bit.ly/2m3tTmo) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago