BRIEF-India's Kanco Tea & Industries to consider issue of bonus shares
* Says to consider issue of bonus shares to existing shareholders of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sND3qK) Further company coverage:
May 10 Tata Chemicals Ltd
* Says signed business transfer agreement with Unnati Inorganics Pvt Ltd
* Says deal to acquire undertaking of precipitated silica operation, on a slump sale basis, for 342 million rupees
* Says deal includes existing manufacturing site, at Dahej, Gujarat Source text - (bit.ly/2piwWt6) Further company coverage:
* Says Indian Oil’s LPG import terminal at Puthuvypeen to help reduce backlog for refills in Kerala