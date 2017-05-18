May 18 Tata Coffee Ltd:

* Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share

* March quarter consol net profit 456.9 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 4.06 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion