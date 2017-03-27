US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 27 Tata Coffee Ltd
* Tata Coffee Limited clarifies on news item "tata group exploring merger of Tata Global Beverages Limited and Tata Coffee Limited"
* Says information is speculative, no such proposal under consideration Source text - (bit.ly/2o9n9Bh) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)