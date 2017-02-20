Feb 20 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Board approved share buyback

* Board approved share buyback at INR 2850 per share

* Board approved share buyback of up to 56.1 million shares

* Board approved share buyback worth up to INR 160 billion

* The first two alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed off a press release on the NSE