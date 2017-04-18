BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 18 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Exec says "quite confident of demand outlook in FY 18"
* Exec says deal momentum fairly high in BFSI but project size is small
* Exec says "structural challenges of retail industry fairly strong, it is likely to remain soft or volatile"
* Exec says "see a very strong pipeline of projects in automation and cloud services"
* Exec says "we will continue to hire in all geographies but directionally the numbers of hires will come down" Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17