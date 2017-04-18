April 18 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

* Exec says "quite confident of demand outlook in FY 18"

* Exec says deal momentum fairly high in BFSI but project size is small

* Exec says "structural challenges of retail industry fairly strong, it is likely to remain soft or volatile"

* Exec says "see a very strong pipeline of projects in automation and cloud services"

* Exec says "we will continue to hire in all geographies but directionally the numbers of hires will come down"