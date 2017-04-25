US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 25 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Says TCS launches 'Merchant Pay', a digital payments integration platform using aadhar Source text - (Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization today announced the launch of ‘Merchant Pay’ a unified transaction solution that will help retail organizations seamlessly integrate payments across multiple payment channels such as Aadhar, Credit or Debit card or even phone-based payments through a single interface.) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)