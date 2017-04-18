BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 18 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Q4 consol PAT 66.22 billion rupees
* March quarter consol income from operations 296.42 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for march quarter consol profit was 66.62 billion rupees
* Recommends final dividend of INR 27.50 per share
* Consol march quarter net profit INR 63.47 billion last year as per Ind-AS
* March quarter consol income from operations INR 284.49 billion last year as per Ind-AS
* FY 2016-17 saw broad based growth across markets with all industry verticals except BFSI, retail and Hi-Tech growing in double digits
* The profit and income from operations alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text - (bit.ly/2nYEcd3) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17