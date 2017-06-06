BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 6 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
* Says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere Source text: [TCS and Siemens today unveiled a new collaboration around Internet of Things (IoT) innovation. Siemens MindSphere and TCS solutions will enable customers to explore new models that capitalize on IoT innovation and realize the opportunities presented by the digital economy.]
* Says approved entering into logistics business, investing in co holding government nods and land at south coast of india for port