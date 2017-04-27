April 27 Tata Elxsi Ltd

* March quarter net profit 445 million rupees

* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 410.9 million rupees; total income from operations was 2.95 billion rupees

* Says recommends dividend of INR 16/share Source text: (bit.ly/2q9jV1H) Further company coverage: