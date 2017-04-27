BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
April 27 Tata Elxsi Ltd
* March quarter net profit 445 million rupees
* March quarter total income from operations 3.24 billion rupees
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 410.9 million rupees; total income from operations was 2.95 billion rupees
* Says recommends dividend of INR 16/share Source text: (bit.ly/2q9jV1H) Further company coverage:
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17