BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
May 30 Tata Global Beverages Ltd:
* March quarter group consol net profit 511.2 million rupees
* March quarter consol total income 16.91 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.35 per share
* Group consol net loss in March quarter last year was INR 2.69 billion as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 16.25 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2sgUQ5t) Further company coverage:
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.