May 30 Tata Global Beverages Ltd:

* March quarter group consol net profit 511.2 million rupees

* March quarter consol total income 16.91 billion rupees

* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.35 per share

* Group consol net loss in March quarter last year was INR 2.69 billion as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 16.25 billion