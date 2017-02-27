BRIEF-Apis India March-qtr net profit falls
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago
Feb 28 Nikkei:
* India's Tata Group has agreed to pay Japan's NTT Docomo $1.17 billion in connection with end of a tie-up in the South Asian nation - Nikkei
* Tata Sons will pay full amount of damages sought by the Japanese mobile carrier; deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2mnqa3g) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 21.0 million rupees versus profit 103 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 181.6 million rupees versus 185.8 million rupees year ago