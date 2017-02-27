Feb 28 Nikkei:

* India's Tata Group has agreed to pay Japan's NTT Docomo $1.17 billion in connection with end of a tie-up in the South Asian nation - Nikkei

* Tata Sons will pay full amount of damages sought by the Japanese mobile carrier; deal could be announced as soon as Tuesday - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2mnqa3g) Further company coverage: