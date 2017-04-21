April 21 Tata Metaliks Ltd

* March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago

* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees versus 3.80 billion rupees year ago

* Says recommended dividend of INR 8.50 per non cumulative redeemable preference share

* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.5 per share