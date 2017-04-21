BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
April 21 Tata Metaliks Ltd
* March quarter net profit 403.6 million rupees versus profit 384.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter total income from operations 4.15 billion rupees versus 3.80 billion rupees year ago
* Says recommended dividend of INR 8.50 per non cumulative redeemable preference share
* Says recommended dividend of INR 2.5 per share Source text - (bit.ly/2pKj6Mu) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago