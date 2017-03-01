GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
March 1 Tata Metaliks Ltd:
* Says shutdown work with respect to one of co's mini blast furnaces is over and it has become operational from March 1 Source text: Further company coverage:
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.