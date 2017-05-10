UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
May 10 Tata Motors Ltd
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 73,691 in April 2017
* Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2017 were at 18,844, lower by 36 PCT Source text: (bit.ly/2q2ybf0) Further company coverage:
* India's Eris Lifesciences Ltd's initial public offering to raise up to $270 million fully subscribed - exchange data Further company coverage: (Reporting By Swati Bhat)