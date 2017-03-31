US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Tata Motors announces joint venture with Jayem Automotives for special performance vehicles
* Says Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives will work towards performance enhancement and appearance of series vehicles
* JT Special Vehicles will develop range of performance vehicles in phased manner at dedicated line, currently explored at Coimbatore
* Says "special performance vehicles will be targeted to augment the latest product range in our vision to build aspirational cars" Source text: bit.ly/2npAEwa Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)