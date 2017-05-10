BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 10 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Tata Motors group global wholesales at 73,691 in april 2017
* Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata daewoo range in April 2017 were at 18,844 nos., lower by 36%,
* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were at 54,847, higher by 16%, compared to april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body