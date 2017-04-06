April 6 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors receives order for 500 buses from Ivory Coast

* Says buses are being financed under Exim Bank of India for operation by SOTRA

* Says recently handed over first lot of 117 buses to SOTRA in Côte D'ivoire's economic capital, Abidjan Source text - (After having bagged an order for 500 new next-generation low-floor Urban city buses from the Ivory Coast, Tata Motors recently handed over the first lot of 117 buses to SOTRA in Côte d'Ivoire's economic capital, Abidjan. The buses are being financed under the EXIM Bank of India for operation by SOTRA – Abidjan Transport Company.)