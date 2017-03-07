March 7 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Jaguar Land Rover February total retail sales of 40,978 vehicles, up 9.3%

* Says Land Rover retailed 28,775 vehicles in February 2017, down 6.4%

* Says Feb 2017 Jaguar retail sales were 12,203 vehicles, up 81.1%, compared to February 2016