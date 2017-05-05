BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 5 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says JLR total april sales 40385, down 2.3 percent
* Says small decrease in sales in quarter as in UK, customers purchased vehicles before the increase in vehicle tax on 1st April
* Says Jaguar retail sales in April were 12,310 vehicles, up 54.0%
* Says retail sales for Land Rover in April were 28,075 vehicles, down 15.8%
* JLR investing about £3.5 billion annually to extend model range,manufacturing footprint, including investment in new plant in Slovakia
* Says sales will increase from may as all-new discovery model continues to go on sale, particularly in China and North America
* JLR retail sales for april were up 32.5% in North America , up 10.1 percent in China and up 2.7 percent in Europe , down 34.6 percent in UK year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body