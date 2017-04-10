US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 10 Tata Motors Ltd:
* Tata Motors group global wholesales in March 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 129,951 nos., higher by 9% over March 2016
* Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in march 2017 was lower by 6% at 42,596 nos.
* Says March global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 71,609 vehicles
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in March 2017 were at 87,355 nos., higher by 19%, compared to March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)