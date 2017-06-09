June 9 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Tata Motors resolves long-term wage settlement issue
in Sanand
* Says total wage package allotted is INR 16,000/- and will
be spread across LTS term uniformly
* Co also introduced a performance linked payment, which is
accounted as 10% of total salary and will be linked to
productivity, quality & safety
* Long-term wage settlement was amicably agreed upon, has
been signed today for a period of 5 years, w.e.f October 2015 to
September 2020
* Says annual bonus linked to performance covering all
permanent workers was also agreed upon.
* Benefits like transport & canteen facilities,
rationalization of leave rules and block closure days up to 24
days per year were agreed
Source text - (The long-term wage settlement (LTS) between the
Tata Motors Sanand Union and Tata Motors was amicably agreed
upon and has been signed today for a period of 5 years, w.e.f
October 2015 to September 2020.
The total wage package allotted is Rs. 16,000/- and will be
spread across the LTS term uniformly. In addition to the amount,
the company has also introduced a performance linked payment,
which is accounted as 10% of total salary and will be linked to
productivity, quality & safety. This new measurement of
performance has been well received by workmen. The Annual Bonus
linked to performance covering all permanent workers was also
agreed upon.
Additionally, other benefits like Transport and Canteen
facilities and various other facilities, like rationalization of
leave rules and block closure days up to 24 days per year were
mutually agreed.)
