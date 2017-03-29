March 29 Tata Motors Ltd

* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry

* Tata motors says co assessing impact of order on euro iii inventory that are lying unsold on april 1, at both company and dealerships

* Tata motors says co ready to supply euro iv compliant vehicles from april 1, 2017

