May 23 Tata Motors Ltd:

* Exec says "hope favourable GST impact and good monsoon will support commercial vehicle sales in fiscal 2018"

* Exec says export and defence related businesses to remain key focus areas in 2017/18

* Exec says JLR's planning target is to achieve 8-10 percent EBIT margin in medium term

* Exec says new JLR models expected to drive solid growth in FY 18 and beyond