March 9 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 103,064 in February 2017

* Says cumulative wholesales for the fiscal were 1,025,301 nos., higher by 9%, over FY15-16.

* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 54,576 vehicles in Feb