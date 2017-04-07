BRIEF-India's Hind Rectifiers posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago
April 7 Tata Motors Ltd
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says JLR retail sales for Q4 were 179,509 vehicles, up 13% , and March sales reached 90,838 units, up 21% Source text: (bit.ly/2o8JW2h) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 40.6 million rupees versus profit 35.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 26.9 million rupees versus profit 11.2 million rupees year ago