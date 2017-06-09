BRIEF-India's Ministry Of Petroleum & Natural Gas says May crude oil production up 0.73 pct
* Crude oil production during May, 2017 was 3099.48 TMT, 0.35 pct lower than target, 0.73 pct higher versus May 2016
June 9 Tata Motors Ltd
* Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 86,385 units in May 2017
* Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in May 2017 were at 58,075 units., higher by 6 percent, compared to May 2016
* Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in May 2017 were at 28,310 units, down 13%
* Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 47,131 vehicles in May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.