May 23 Tata Motors Ltd

* Says recorded a one time provision of 1.48 billion rupees in relation to unsold stock of euro III-compliant vehicles as on March 31

* Recorded one time gain of INR 13.3 billion during quarter in relation to recovery of insurance, other dues on Tianjin port blast in China in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2qQdlQv Further company coverage: