US STOCKS-Wall St rises on oil rebound, gains in healthcare stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
June 9 Tata Power Company Ltd:
* Says Tata Power Delhi Distribution and Russian Federal Test Centre sign MoU for developing smart grid technologies
Source text - bit.ly/2r8TugT
Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates to early afternoon)