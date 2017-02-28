US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 Tata Power Company Ltd
* Says generation capacity increased by 8 percent in Q3 FY17 yoy
* Says standalone generation was 13022 MUs in Q3FY17 versus 12032 MUs last year Source text - (bit.ly/2moji5W) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)