US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 5 Tata Power Company Ltd
* Says Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW wind farm in Andhra Pradesh
* Says with this, operating renewable portofolio of tprel grows to 1959 MW
* Says co also developing another 100 MW solar plant at anantapur solar park in Andhra Pradesh Source text - (bit.ly/2oAArdK) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)