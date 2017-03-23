March 23 Tata Power Company Ltd:

* Clarifies on press reports about IFC-CAO stating that 'Probe finds IFC investment in Tata Power breaching norms'

* Says "Last time around too on same issue, CAO's statement was not upheld by the competent authority at World Bank"

* MASS has certain vested interest issues and issues beyond the coastline area of CGPL

* Says CGPL got third parties, Gujarat Pollution Control Board to review compliance aspects, who have found it fully in compliance