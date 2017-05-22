May 22 Tata Sons Ltd

* Tata Sons appoints Saurabh Agrawal as group chief financial officer

* Says Agrawal will join company with effect from July 2017 Source text - (Tata Sons today announced the appointment of Mr. Saurabh Agrawal as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company. Mr. Agrawal, among India's most successful investment bankers, brings with him over two decades of rich experience in capital markets to the Tata group. He will join the company with effect from July 2017.)