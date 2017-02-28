US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 28 Tata Sons:
* Tata sons and Docomo reach agreement in principle on payment of LCIA arbitration award
* Parties applied to Delhi high court, requesting that it accept their agreed terms of settlement, subject to such further orders as the court sees fit
* Docomo has agreed to suspend its related enforcement proceedings in the United Kingdom and the United States for a period of time
* Settlement terms clear way for $1.18 billion already deposited by co with Delhi high court to be paid to Docomo
* The board of Tata Sons has decided to withdraw its objections to the enforcement of the award in india
* Settlement terms would allow Docomo to transfer its shares in Tata Teleservices Limited Source text: bit.ly/2lOKoBC
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)