BRIEF-Tata Steel commissions its first 3 MW solar power plant at Noamundi

July 10 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Tata steel commissions its 1st 3 MW solar power plant at Noamundi

Source text - With due consideration towards Tata Steel's initiatives towards reducing carbon footprint, a 3 MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power Plant has been commissioned at Noamundi. This is the 1st Solar Power Plant in any iron ore mine in the country. The project, executed by Tata Power Solar will help in reducing CO2 emission by about 3000 tonnes per annum.

