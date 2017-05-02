May 2 Tata Steel Ltd

* Says sale of Speciality Steel UK Limited

* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group

* Says consideration of sale GBP 100 million

* Says sale covers several South Yorkshire based assets

* UK unit also in talks with British Steel Pension Scheme Trustees, pension regulator to develop structural solution for pension scheme in coming months

* Tata Steel's strip products business will continue to employ about 8,500 people in UK

* New investments to improve manufacture capability will enable production of premium steels in Shotton, Llanwern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: