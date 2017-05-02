US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Tata Steel Ltd
* Says sale of Speciality Steel UK Limited
* Says Speciality Steel UK Limited divested entire equity stake to Liberty House Group
* Says consideration of sale GBP 100 million
* Says sale covers several South Yorkshire based assets
* UK unit also in talks with British Steel Pension Scheme Trustees, pension regulator to develop structural solution for pension scheme in coming months
* Tata Steel's strip products business will continue to employ about 8,500 people in UK
* New investments to improve manufacture capability will enable production of premium steels in Shotton, Llanwern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates with more losses for pound)