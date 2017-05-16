May 16 Tata Steel Ltd

* Exec says European steel demand to grow at 1.3 percent in FY18

* Exec says co will come to decision shortly on the pension scheme

* Exec says capex for FY18 will be around 70 billion rupees⁠⁠⁠⁠

* Exec says Port Talbot is making operational profits but needs to be sustainable