BRIEF-Cairn Energy issues update on India tax dispute
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
May 16 Tata Steel Ltd
* Exec says European steel demand to grow at 1.3 percent in FY18
* Exec says co will come to decision shortly on the pension scheme
* Exec says capex for FY18 will be around 70 billion rupees
* Exec says Port Talbot is making operational profits but needs to be sustainable Further company coverage:
* On June 16, 2017 Indian Income Tax Department (IITD) issued an order to VIL directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body