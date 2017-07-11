FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Tata Steel inks deal with Liberty House Group for sale of Hartlepool SAW pipe mills​
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 11, 2017 / 9:13 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Tata Steel inks deal with Liberty House Group for sale of Hartlepool SAW pipe mills​

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd:

* Says ‍signs definitive agreement with Liberty House Group for sale of its Hartlepool SAW pipe mills​

* Says sale agreemnent covers 42-inch and 84-inch pipe mills

* Co will be investing 1 million pounds to increase capabilty of 20-inch mills

* Says with this sale, Tata Steel UK will complete portfolio restructuring to focus on strip products supply chain linked to Port Talbot ‍​

* Says deal expected to be completed within next few months‍​

* Both parties will be working to complete consultations with employees and trade unions as well as trasnfer of supplier, customer contracts‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.